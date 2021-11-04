NSCC Local Campuses mark 25th Anniversary

Two local campuses of the Nova Scotia Community College are celebrating the NSCC’s 25th

anniversary.

In Port Hawkesbury, the NSCC’s Strait Area Campus is launching its celebrations with a flag raising at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre this afternoon at 3 p.m.. Campus Principal Vivek Saxena will be joined by Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton.

At the Pictou Campus in Stellarton, a number of activities are underway. The school is giving away individually-wrapped cookies with 25 printed on them.

There’s also a display of popular items that date back to 1996. There will also be a contest, where students and staff must answer three questions on the history of the NSCC. Those who answer correctly will be entered into a draw for one of ten meal vouchers to the caferia. The draw will take place in December.