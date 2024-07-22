NSCC On-Campus Housing Projects Complete in Stellarton and Dartmouth

Two new Nova Scotia Community College on-campus housing projects are complete, including one in Stellarton.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Premier and Picotu East MLA Tim Houston toured the facility at the NSCC Pictou campus in Stellarton, which will be home to 50 students.

Houston stated he is thrilled these two facilities were completed on time and will be ready to welcome 150 students in Stellarton and Dartmouth in September. The two projects were announced in November, 2022.

Don Bureaux, president of Nova Scotia Community College, called it a great day for the area and the NSCC.

The 24,000 square feet Pictou County project will feature 50 beds. The price tag on the project is around $16.1 million.