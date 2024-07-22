Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

NSCC On-Campus Housing Projects Complete in Stellarton and Dartmouth

Jul 22, 2024 | Local News

Two new Nova Scotia Community College on-campus housing projects are complete, including one in Stellarton.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Premier and Picotu East MLA Tim Houston toured the facility at the NSCC Pictou campus in Stellarton, which will be home to 50 students.

NSCC’s new on-campus housing features accessible rooms like this one at the NSCC Pictou campus. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Houston stated he is thrilled these two facilities were completed on time and will be ready to welcome 150 students in Stellarton and Dartmouth in September. The two projects were announced in November, 2022.

Don Bureaux, president of Nova Scotia Community College, called it a great day for the area and the NSCC.

The 24,000 square feet Pictou County project will feature 50 beds. The price tag on the project is around $16.1 million.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year