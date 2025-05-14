NSCC Pictou Campus Principal Reports a Great Year for the School

With the Nova Scotia Community College set to host convocations ceremonies early next month, Principals from the local campuses are looking back on the school year.

Maxine Mann, principal for the NSCC Pictou Campus, said the local school had an excellent year. She said they filled their seats, with lots of young people coming in looking for training and education. Mann said they average around 560 students a year.

Convocation for the local campus is set for 10 a.m. on June 5. Mann said they don’t have the exact number of graduates just yet as students are still submitting work.