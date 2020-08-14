NSCC says programs this fall Will be Fully Online or through a Blended Format

Nova Scotia Community College announced it will offer programs either fully online or through

a blended format with online and on-campus classes with no fully on-campus programs for the 2020-21 academic year.

Taralee Hammond, associate vice president of student services and academic supports for NSCC, said their fall enrollment is stable at this point and in line with their general enrollment for this time of year. She said that could change as class schedules are developed and students make their decisions as time goes on.

Hammond said faculty are working hard to ensure the students` experience is what students should expect. She said there were some program suspensions at a few campuses while for others they deferred the program start date, like continuing care at the Strait Campus, and continuing care and practical nursing at the Pictou campus.

She sai

d NSCC will have protocols in place such as social distancing, personal protective equipment, signage, keeping students in groups for the areas with will visit, and limiting gatherings. A release from the NSCC stated they plan to provide more information in the coming weeks on what its 17 campuses and learning centres will look like in the fall.