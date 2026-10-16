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NSCC, St. FX to have Open House Events this weekend

Oct 16, 2026 | Local News

Local post-secondary institutions are looking ahead to the next academic year.  NSCC campuses across the province as well St. FX University are holding open house events this weekend, for high school students investigating possible college destinations following graduation in the spring.  Students can learn more about program offerings and  meet faculty
At the NSCC, their open house at campuses are being held over two days.  On Friday, campuses will open for registered high school groups from 9 am to 2 pm.

NSCC Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury (NSCC photo)

On Saturday, there will be a second open house at NSCC campuses from 1-4 pm.  The Saturday event is open to the community, no registration is required.
St. FX University is holding its open house on Sunday, from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm.  There will be campus tours, showcases, as well as information on programs, student aid and housing.
More information can be found by visiting  the NSCC and St. FX University web sites.

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Winning Max Plus Ticket Sold in Antigonish County

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.