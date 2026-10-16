NSCC, St. FX to have Open House Events this weekend

Local post-secondary institutions are looking ahead to the next academic year. NSCC campuses across the province as well St. FX University are holding open house events this weekend, for high school students investigating possible college destinations following graduation in the spring. Students can learn more about program offerings and meet faculty

At the NSCC, their open house at campuses are being held over two days. On Friday, campuses will open for registered high school groups from 9 am to 2 pm.

On Saturday, there will be a second open house at NSCC campuses from 1-4 pm. The Saturday event is open to the community, no registration is required.

St. FX University is holding its open house on Sunday, from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm. There will be campus tours, showcases, as well as information on programs, student aid and housing.

More information can be found by visiting the NSCC and St. FX University web sites.