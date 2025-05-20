NSCC Strait Area Campus Enrollment Steady, School Set to Add New Programs

With the Nova Scotia Community College set to host convocations ceremonies early next month, principals from the local campuses are looking back on the school year.

Strait Area campus principal Vivek Saxena said the enrollment at the local campus has been steady, noting the Strait campus is unique in that it has destination programs such as its marine and trades programs, and the upcoming wind turbine program in the fall of 2026. He noted they are adding other new trades programs as well.

Saxena said the core enrollment is around 600 students, and they also offer shorter courses for continuing education students.