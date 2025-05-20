Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

NSCC Strait Area Campus Enrollment Steady, School Set to Add New Programs

May 20, 2025 | Local News

With the Nova Scotia Community College set to host convocations ceremonies early next month, principals from the local campuses are looking back on the school year.

NSCC photo

Strait Area campus principal Vivek Saxena said the enrollment at the local campus has been steady, noting the Strait campus is unique in that it has destination programs such as its marine and trades programs, and the upcoming wind turbine program in the fall of 2026. He noted they are adding other new trades programs as well.

 

 

 

Saxena said the core enrollment is around 600 students, and they also offer shorter courses for continuing education students.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year