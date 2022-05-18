NSCC Strait Area Campus Reports a good year with Enrollment in Line with Previous Targets

With graduation on the horizon, NSCC Strait Area Campus principal Vivek Saxena said the last

school year was good, noting they welcomed around 590 students, which he said is in line with previous enrollment targets. He said the number of students coming to the campus has been steady, which he called good news.

While noting dealing with COVID was definitely a challenge, he said he was pleased to report the college was good to comply with the public health guidelines, adding the school year went well.

As for the upcoming year, they are doing a new one-year carpentry program at the Wagmatcook Learning Centre. As for the nautical Institute, Saxena also said they are doing a project with Transport Canada with a focus on supporting Indigenous people and females looking to get into the marine industry.