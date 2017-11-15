NSCC Strait Campus in Port Hawkesbury receives ACOA funding for Nautical Institute

software that simulates ice conditions and arctic navigation. The NSCC Strait Campus will be on the receiving end of an almost $850,000 contribution to the nautical institute. The ACOA funding will be put toward new digitalsoftware that simulates ice conditions and arctic navigation.

School principal Tom Gunn says that the Port Hawkesbury campus is well known for their nautical program, which will give students state of the art technology:

The simulator at the campus provides an immersive experience for students that will facilitate work with industry in the Northwest Passage.