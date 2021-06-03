NSCC Strait Campus Principal Expects a Positive Transition Back to In-Person Learning

The principal for the NSCC Strait Campus said he doesn’t think there will be much of a challenge transitioning back to in person learning.

Last month, Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) has announced its plans for program

delivery for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year, with the campuses offering most programs in-person. Strait principal Vivek Saxena said a lot of students visited campus regularly as part of a blended option. He said the college is prepared to support all the students and staff while bringing them back to campus.

Aside from their nautical programs, the majority of the Strait’s programming was blended with some on campus work and some online learning with instructors