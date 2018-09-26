NSCC Strait Campus to Install Solar Panels

The Strait Campus of the NSCC was one of two Nova Scoita Community Colleges getting funding for green energy.

Energy Minister Derek Mombourquette announced the Port Hawkesbury campus received approval for 75 kilowatts of solar electricity panels through the Solar Electricity for Community Buildings Program.

Strait campus principal Tom Gunn called it a great project, adding the panels will provide more than green energy.

Gunn said NSCC applied to the program for the Strait Campus and the Annapolis campus, with both being successful. Gunn said the NSCC reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 39 per cent in 10 years, with the goal of hitting 40 percent by 2020. He said they are hoping to hit that mark with the help of these projects.