Nova Scotia Community College will begin its Winter Term online because of the recent COVID-19 outbreak. NSCC officials say the Winter Term will start as scheduled. All on campus learning

and service delivery will be offered remotely until at least January 21st, 2022. NSCC will reassess in early January on whether online learning will be extended.

Winter term will begin on January 6th for students, and January 4th for employees. Most classes will begin the week of January 10th.