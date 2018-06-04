NSCC to Hold Convocation Ceremonies Starting this Week

It’s a busy time at the Nova Scotia Community College as 45-hundred students in 13 campuses will graduate from their programs. Over the next two weeks, there will be 21 Convocation

ceremonies.

The first Convocation is tomorrow morning at the Annapolis Valley campus in Middleton, where the NSCC’s School of Access will confer an honourary diploma to athlete, activist, and philanthropist for people with disabilities, Rick Hansen.

Locally, Convocation ceremonies will be held Thursday at the Pictou Campus in Stellarton 11 a.m. and the Strait Area Campus in Port Hawkesbury at 5 p.m.

At Thursday’s Convocation in Port Hawkesbury, the college will present two honourary

diplomas. One is to well-known Inverness County musician Natalie MacMaster and Mi’kmaq Elder Albert Marshall, a tireless advocate in bringing Western and Indigenous cultures together.