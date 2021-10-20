NSCC Virtual Convocation to be held this Weekend

Nova Scotia Community College’s Class of 2021 will be honoured in a province-wide virtual convocation ceremony this weekend. The ceremony will be held Saturday at 3 p.m.

Attendees to the ceremony will hear from a spoken word poet, 15 campus valedictorians, and

NSCC President Don Bureaux. There will also be a special appearance by the Marconi Music Arts grads, who created a song with a pandemic theme of when we would all be together again.

The Class of 2021 is close to 4,500 graduates who completed programs between June and October.

This year’s Honorary Diploma recipient is Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang. NSCC says it wanted to honour Strang because of his resolute support for his fellow Nova Scotia citizens throughout the pandemic. Strang has emphasized he is accepting the College’s highest honour on behalf of all public health professionals in the province.