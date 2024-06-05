NSCC’s Pictou and Strait Area Campuses to Hold Convocation Ceremonies Thursday

Convocation ceremonies for the two local campuses of the Nova Scotia Community College will be held Thursday.

The NSCC’s Pictou Campus will hold its ceremony for 220 graduates at 10 a.m. at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. Lolita Ward of the Social Services diploma program has been chosen as the valedictorian. Ward is also one of five graduates to receive awards at convocation; she is the recipient of the Governor General’s Academic Medal.

Others to receive awards include Board of Governor’s Award winner Melissa Latter of the Practical Nursing Diploma program, and Colin Aikens with Office Administration Certificate for the NSCC Gold Medal Award. Rachel Brautigam of the Academic and Career Connections Certificate Program receives the President’s Award, Emma Hecimovich also of Academic and Career Connection is the NSCC Alumni Award recipient.

The Strait Area Campus Convocation will be 5 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, where 220 graduates will receive their diplomas and certificates. Valedictorian for the ceremony will be Le-Antonio Stephenson of the Power Engineering Technology Diploma Program.

Two students will receive two major awards each at convocation. Sandy Rapp of the Office Administration Certificate program will receive the President’s and the NSCC Gold Medal Awards. Amber-Lee Chiavari of the Social Services Diploma Program will be presented with the NSCC Alumni Award the Governor General’s Academic Medal. The other award recipient is Brittney Gurney of the Electrical-Industrial Maintenance and Controls Diploma program, winner of the Board of Governors’ Award.