NSHA says Guysborough Memorial Hospital ER to Cut Back Hours Starting Thursday

A local doctor says burnout is a risk for the two doctors still covering the Guysborough Memorial hospital.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority issued a release this week explaining the decision to temporarily cut back hours at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital ER, which will now be open only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Thursday.

Dr. Jeremy Hillyard, physicians network lead for Antigonish and Guysborough counties, said even with the change, the workload will lead to strain on the two doctors working at the hospital.

One of the difficulties in recruiting doctors to rural areas, said Hillyard, is that physicians are often married and the spouse is also looking for work that may not be available is smaller centres. He also said the COVID-19 pandemic obviously isn’t helping with recruiting.

Hillyard said he supports the remaining two physicians in their decision to maintain primary care, which he said is a better option than attempting to keep the ER open 24 hours a day while not providing primary care. He also thanked the Municipality of the District of Guysborough and the Guysborough Memorial Hospital Foundation for their efforts in helping attract doctors and nurses.

The NSHA is set to meet with council for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough today to discuss the matter.