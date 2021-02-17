NSLC says Consumers’ Purchasing Patterns Continue to be Impacted by Pandemic

Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation officials say sales figures contained in its third quarter financial results continue to reflect changes in customers’ purchasing patterns due to the pandemic. Overall there was an 11.7 per cent increase in beverage alcohol sales to $187.8 million and a 19.7 per cent increase in the average basket size compared to the same time last year.

NSLC says the growth was driven by customers buying from private wine and specialty stores, agency stores and NSLC outlets due to pandemic restrictions at bars, pubs and restaurants.

Cannabis sales were up 27.5 per cent to $22.2 million with the addition of new stores and a reduction in the average price per gram.

Earnings rose 14.3 per cent this quarter to $74.9 million compared to the same period the previous fiscal year.