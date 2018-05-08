NSPI talks to Inverness County Officials

Members of Nova Scotia Power Inc. visited Inverness County Council last Monday to flesh out the measures the power utility is taking to ensure their customers are getting their money’s worth.

Paul Casey, Vice President of Transmission and Distribution for NSPI, led the discussion. He noted part of NSPI’s mandate is that, during major storms, outages have to be remedied inside 48 hours for 87.44 percent of customers. During extreme storms, power must be restored inside 48 hours for 66.28 percent of customers.

A full display of the points Casey made can be found online at nspower.ca.

Vegetation management was also mentioned during the presentation. In 2018, the power utility is planning to spend in the ball park of $600,000 on tree trimming in the county.

Inverness County Council was visited by representatives from NSPI last Monday. Trevor Beaton is seen here telling council about vegetation management.