There’s been a fatal vehicle crash on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury.

RCMP say officers were notified of the collision at 7:30 Saturday morning. Police, fire department and EHS personnel were called to the scene. Police say an investigation determined the car left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver and sole occupant of the care, a 48-year-old Nunavut man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reeves Street was closed for several hours while RCMP investigated the crash.