Nurses’ Unions Sign New Agreements with Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK

The Nova Scotia Council of Nursing Unions have new collective agreements.

The agreements cover the four unions involved in the nursing council; The Nova Scotia Nurses Union, the Nova Scotia Government Employees Union, CUPE, and Unifor. One agreement is between the council and the IWK and the other is with the Nova Scoita Health Authority.

Janet Hazelton, president of the Nova Scotia Nurses Union, said they bargained with the two employers for the last several months. Hazelton, a St. FX graduate and Antigonish native said under the deal anything that was unresolved at the table would go to a mediator-arbitrator.

Hazelton said the most important thing was they were able to negotiate one collective agreement that applies to all of the registered nurses and the licensed practical nurses working for the health authority or the IWK.

Hazelton said a number of items were negotiated in the last couple of days so only one item went to the mediator-arbitrator.