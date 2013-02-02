Occupational Health and Safety Officers Investigate Fatal Workplace Incident on a Vessel in Port in Mulgrave

Occupational Health and Safety Officers with the provincial Labour, Skills and Immigration Department are investigating a fatal workplace accident in Guysborough County.

A statement from the department says on Thursday it was notified by Clearwater of the incident aboard one of its vessels in port at Mulgrave. One worker died as a result.

The department says its officers in Occupational Health and Safety are investigating as the ship was in port at the time.

The statement adds further details can’t be confirmed at this time while the investigation is ongoing.

A Stop Work Order has been issued.