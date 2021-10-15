Listen Live
Chole Cameron of Inverness walked away with $140, John LeBlanc will have another chance at the ATM this afternoon.
Late Bus:
354, Antigonish, Kalvin George, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School, 15 minutes late this morning due to mechanical issues
Nova Scotians Immuno-Compromised can now book a Third Dose o...12:42 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotians who are moderately to severely immuno-compromised or who are taking medications that substantially suppress their immune system will be able to book a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting October 19. More information about who qualifies is available at novascotia.ca/vaccineplan . People 12 and older who qualify will be able to book a […]
Nova Scotia Reports 26 New Cases of COVID-1912:38 pm | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries today, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 198, with 12 people in hospital and two in the ICU. There are 23 cases in Central Zone, two cases in Western Zone and one case in Eastern Zone. […]
Dates for IWK 250 Weekend in 2022 set at Riverside Internati...12:34 pm | Read Full Article
Riverside International Speedway management announced July 21-23 as the dates for the 2022 edition of the IWK 250 Super Weekend. With the event cancelled the last two years because of health restrictions, management hopes the third time is the charm. The 2022 event will kick off Thursday, July 21 with the popular Tailgate Party, regional […]