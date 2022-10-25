The bargain Shop and Seniors Game afternoon will be cancelled for the Oct 25,26,27 at the Goshen Community due to a death in the Community .
Late Bus: Rte 183 in Inverness, driver John Frank, serving Bayview Education Centre will be 15 min utes late this afternoon.
Happy Birthday Kennedy Mattie, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, you can pick up your voucher at 989 XFM Mon - Fri 9 - 5 and claim your treats at the James St Tim's location, enjoy.
Oct 25 School Buses:
359, Antigonish, Peter MacIsaac, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew's Consolidated School,St Andrew Junior School, 15 minutes late this morning
A local company has submitted the lowest bid on a bridge construction project in Cumberland County. Nova Construction offered an estimate of $3.3 million for replacement of the Howard Bridge on Fountain Road. One other company provided a quote Facebook Twitter
The Town of New Glasgow will celebrate an International award it received in September for its innovation in the Ageing Well and Silver Economy. The town took first place at the 2022 SilverEco and Ageing Well International Awards in Cannes, France. New Glasgow represented Nova Scotia and is the only Canadian program awarded. New […]
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: Running back Malcolm Bussey scored four times as the X-Men defeated the Saint Mary’s Huskies 52-4 at Huskies Stadium. The win keeps the X-Men undefeated after 7 games, and clinched them first place overall in the AUS conference, earning the right to host the AUS championship Loney Bowl November 12th. Bussey […]