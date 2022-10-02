Listen Live
NOTE FROM REMO: Please be advised that the Red Cross Shelter at Summer Street Industries is being shut down. No one has come to it.
Thank you to the Red Cross for their service.
Oh, fer cryin' out loud.... our on again, off again phone service is off again! We can still be reached via our XFM Cruiser Cell Phone at 902-863-8472
Antigonish, Westville, Stellarton & Pictou libraries are open regular hours today - Sat Oct 1. Drop by, warm up & recharge! 💗
New Glasgow, Trenton & River John libraries are closed today.
Access Nova Scotia Offices in Stellarton, Antigonish and Syd...7:41 am | Read Full Article
Access Nova Scotia offices will be open in Stellarton, Antigonish and Sydney this weekend to help people affected by hurricane Fiona complete online applications for financial assistance. Offices in the three communities will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m .today and Sunday. The offices are open only to residents completing hurricane Fiona financial support […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise9:48 am | Read Full Article
Local residents will be paying more at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is up 3.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.58.4 in the eastern mainland; on Cape Breton it’s $1.59.2. Diesel is also up, by […]
Sports Roundup – October 26:41 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: The X-Women Rugby team held on for a close 7-5 victory over the seventh-ranked UPEI Panthers Saturday afternoon at St. FX Stadium. Skye Koyote took home Subway Player of the Game honours for the X-Women for her strong defensive play. With the win, the X-Women improve to 2-1 on the season […]