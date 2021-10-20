GIRL – Katelyn and David MacGillivray, Antigonish
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Nova Scotia Community College is holding a virtual convocation ceremony this weekend. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will be conferred an honorary diploma at the ceremony. http://bit.ly/3nfsbLY
A Pictou County man is facing an Impaired Driving charge following a single vehicle crash in Trenton. https://bit.ly/3pnuSO7
Six New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia3:42 pm | Read Full Article
There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The province is also recording 27 recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 165. Sixteen people are in hospital including five in ICU There are three new cases in Central Zone, two in Western Zone and one in Northern Zone. On Tuesday, Nova Scotia […]
Law Enforcement Torch Run to be Held in Pictou County3:39 pm | Read Full Article
The 2nd Annual Nova Scotia Law Enforcement Torch Run is set for Pictou County Nova Scotia this year. The Law Enforcement Torch run is being held in conjunction with Michelin Torch Run, meaning law enforcement agencies and Michelin employees will run throughout Pictou County to raise awareness of Special Olympics Nova Scotia. Adhering to the strict Covid-19 safety […]
Hockey’s Amaya Giraudier and Patrick Kyte named St. FX...12:35 pm | Read Full Article
X-Women Hockey goaltender Amaya Giraudier was named the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Giraudier, a first year Science student from Assiniboia, Sask. earned a big win in the X net Saturday in a 3-2 shootout victory over previously undefeated UNB. She had 39 saves on the night, including turning aside two shooters in the […]