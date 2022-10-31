Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Found:
An iPhone on James Street near the Tim Hortons. Call 902-318-7362.
Please be advised that due to a water valve repair, water will be temporarily shut off on Tuesday, November 1 beginning at 9 a.m.
Community Posting:
The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is looking for volunteers and hosting an Information Session for anyone interested in lending a hand.
Antigonish Affordable Housing Society Hosting Information Se...6:41 am | Read Full Article
The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is hosting an information session for potential volunteers this week. Connie Clement, a member of the AAHS’s board of directors, says her groups is active in ensuring affordable housing exists for those in the Town and County. So far, they have 26 units in two different sites. She said they […]
Man Dies in an ATV Crash near Point Tupper11:16 am | Read Full Article
Inverness County District RCMP say one man is dead following a single vehicle crash on a trail off Port Malcolm Road near Point Tupper. Police say they were called to the scene at 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found an all terrain vehicle overturned on the trail. The driver and lone rider, a 75-year-old […]
Sports Roundup – October 306:35 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS University Sport: Powered by a 22 point fourth quarter, the X-Men completed a perfect regular season with a 37-13 victory over the Mount Allison Mounties Saturday afternoon at St. FX Stadium. X-Men quarterback and Subway player of the game Silas Fagnan went 21-29 in the air, throwing two touchdown passes and scoring a […]