GIRL – Liesel and Robert MacIntosh, Dunmore
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
LATE BUS: Bus 191, driven by Melanie MacDonald taking students home from SAERC and Tamarac Education Centre is travelling 15 minutes late this afternoon.
NOTE: Fanning Education Centre & Canso Academy will begin dismissing students at 2 pm due to physical plant issues.
Premier Houston says Proof of Vaccination Protocols Going We...4:42 pm | Read Full Article
During today’s COVID-19 briefing, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston urged people to get vaccinated and thanked those who already did so. On what is day three of the province’s vaccine mandate, the premier said residents who are vaccinated are getting back to normal. He thanked everyone who adapted and embraced the new rules, which he […]
Province reports One Death Related to COVID-19 and 25 New Ca...3:43 pm | Read Full Article
There has been another death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say a woman in her 70’s in Central Zone has died. To date, 98 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There are 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 recoveries. Twenty of the cases are […]
X-Women Hockey Ready for Another Season4:58 pm | Read Full Article
After a lengthy layoff, the X Women hockey team is ready to get back on the ice. After covid 19 put a disappointing end to the X Women’s season in 2020, head coach Ben Berthiaume said his program gained 16 new players in the last two years. Over the pre-season, Berthiaume said the coaching staff […]