Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says there is a lot of public interest in the town's plan for a solar garden. http://bit.ly/3oVDco5
Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson is pleased with the information the province gathered in a recent tour of the province, speaking to workers in the acute care system. http://bit.ly/3iY6pLp
Cabot Cape Breton Pays Tribute to renowned Golfer Marlene St...2:53 pm | Read Full Article
Cabot Cape Breton has announced it has named a street in its resort after famed Canadian Golfer Marlene Stewart Streit. Stewart Streit Way, on the Cabot Cliffs portion of the resort pays tribute to one of the most decorated Canadian golfers in history. Born in 1934 in Cereal, Alberta, Streit captured the Australian, British, Canadian […]
Former Mayor of Mulgrave, Leonard MacDonald dies2:48 pm | Read Full Article
A well-known local municipal leader and volunteer has died. Leonard MacDonald, who served six consecutive terms as Mayor of Mulgrave died last Wednesday. He was 72. MacDonald’s six consecutive terms made him the longest serving Mayor of the town. MacDonald also served on a number of boards, commissions and committees, including the Mulgrave Superport Corporation, […]
Rugby’s Danielle Franada, Hockey’s Joseph Raayma...10:34 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sports of rugby and hockey. The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Rugby Fullback Danielle Franada. The fifth year Business Student from Grande Prairie, Alberta scored 24 points in the X-Women’s 68-7 victory over Saint Mary’s, including two tries and seven conversions. The Male […]