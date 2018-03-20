Oddy, Marchand named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey Forward Daley Oddy, named as the U Sports Women’s Hockey Player of the Year. At the National

University Women’s Hockey Championship over the weekend in London, Ontario, Oddy had a hat trick including the game winning

goal in the X-Women’s 4-3 overtime win over Queen’s. Oddy led the country in points at 31 and goals at 16.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Chase Marchand, the U Sports Goaltender of the Year. He backstopped the X-Men to a Silver Medal at University Cup in Fredericton. Marchand had 23 saves in their opening win over Brock, 42 saves in their win against UNB and 23 saves in yesterday’s loss to Alberta.