Oddy, Rawling named St. FX Athletes of the Week
Posted at 8:50 am on November 14, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports
The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women Hockey forward Daley Oddy. Oddy scored the game winning goal Friday night in the X-Women’s 2-1 overtime
victory over Mount Allison. She was also named Player of the Game.
The Male Athlete of the Week is cross country runner Angus Rawling. Rawling finished 10th overall at the U Sports national championship
race Sunday in Victoria. He was also an all Canadian, named to the second all star team. Rawling is the only the third X-Men runner to receive an All Canadian award and the first since 2008.