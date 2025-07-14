Odour Coming from the Sewage Treatment Facility in the Town of Antigonish

Residents of the Town of Antigonish near the Sewage Treatment Plant are noticing an odour coming from the facility.

In a social media post, the town says recent high temperatures and limited rainfall are contributing to reduced oxygen levels in the lagoon at the plant, resulting in an odour.

The town says the aerators which add oxygen into the lagoon, were taken out, cleaned and replaced this spring, and are operating at full capacity. The post indicates staff are pursuing additional temporary and permanent additions to this equipment to further increase oxygenation. Also, cold water is being added to the lagoon to try and reduce temperature. Deodourizer is also being added