Off-Duty RCMP Officer saves Motorist from Burning Vehicle in Arichat

Richmond County District RCMP say no one was seriously hurt in a single vehicle crash on Highway 320 in Arichat early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 12:35 a.m., an off-duty RCMP officer witnessed the crash. The vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames. The off-duty officer pulled the driver from the vehicle and saved his life.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Arichat, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance. The off-duty officer suffered minor burns and was treated by paramedics and released at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.