Off-Highway Vehicles and Access to Community discussed at Pictou Town Council

The topic of Off-Highway Vehicles was discussed at the monthly meeting of Pictou town council.

Mayor Jim Ryan noted that he and other councillors have been approached by ATV & Snowmobile clubs, as well as town businesses, to entertain opening up access to town by ATV’s and snowmobiles.

CAO Kyle Slaunwhite presented a recommendation by town staff for a period of public input on allowing such access, for instance by changing town by-laws to allow Off-Highway Vehicles on Weaver Road and parts of the Jitney Trail into downtown.