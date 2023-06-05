Offshore Petroleum Boards to Expand Focus to Offshore Wind and Hydrogen Power

Some changes proposed for the Atlantic Accord will have impacts locally.

Recently, federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson introduced amendments in the House of Commons to the Atlantic Accords in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. It would expand the mandates of each province’s offshore petroleum boards to include renewable energy. If Wilkinson’s bill passes, matching legislation would be introduced by the two provincial governments

It’s a move that’s being welcomed by both Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser. Kelloway says the changes will allow a legislative framework that focuses on green hydrogren and offshore wind projects, with potential impacts in the local area. Kelloway says countries around the world are looking at the potential for hydrogen and offshore wind in renewable energy.

Fraser says there is enormous potential for offshore renewable energy. He says this will get the offshore wind industry and world-leading hydrogen project proposals in the province off the ground. He says this will create thousands of jobs and help clean up our electricity grid to attract further investment in other industries.