Offshore Wind Farm Announced off Goldboro, Guysborough County

Work is underway to bring Canada`s first offshore wind farm to the waters off Guysborough County.

DP Energy and SBM Offshore are partnering on Nova East Wind Inc., a proposed floating offshore windfarm project currently set to be located approximately 35 kilometres off the shore of Goldboro, Guysborough County.

Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts said the municipality worked with the parent companies for the last couple of years.

An open house on the project ran Tuesday at the Goldboro Interpretive Centre. The proposed windfarm would have a generating capacity of 300-400 MWs. A release from DP Energy states they will determine the exact location of the project following relevant regulations and further engagement with stakeholders and right holders such as First Nations, governments, commercial fishers, local communities, industry regulators, and environmental groups.