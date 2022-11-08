OK Tire’s Winter Tire Giveaway 2022

Fill out the form and you’ll be entered in a draw winning a $400 gift certificate for 4 Toyo winter tires, good luck.
Antigonish- James River On Hwy 104 there will be a lane closure to facilitate hwy maintenance in James River. Advance signage and stop and go traffic control will be in place to safely guide motorists through the work area. This will take place on Nov 7, 2022 from 8AM to 12 PM
Lost: Little yellow dog in the Hawthorne Street area, no tags. Call 902-921-4222.
Clocks go back one hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday. Most smart devices will change automatically. Make sure to check clocks and timers in cars and on appliances, programmable thermostats & security lighting.
At their regular monthly meeting, Pictou County council got an update on Hurricane Fiona cleanup efforts. Director of Public Works Logan McDowell told council that crews have been clearing fallen trees and brush since October 28th. The focus continues to be Districts 2 and 3, as the majority of the debris was reported in those […]
Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 poppy chair JP MacEachern says this year’s Remembrance Day poppy campaign is going well. MacEachern thanked residents for their generosity. The Antigonish Remembrance Day Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on November 11 at the Cenotaph Monument at Columbus Field. Prior to the ceremony, the veteran’s march will begin […]
X-Women Soccer forward Amanda Smith is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Smith, a first year Education student from Ottawa, played two strong games at the AUS championship this weekend in Sydney. In the X-Women’s 6-4 overtime win over SMU in the quarterfinal, Smith was the player of the game as she scored 2 […]