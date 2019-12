The beach in the community of Inverness is facing the re-emergence of what was buried years ago, as trash from a former community dumping site is starting to poke through the sand.

Councillor Jim Mustard said the section of beach between Beach Village and the end of the boardwalk is at the heart of the problem, as a former dump was located in close proximity.

Council is planning to ask the province or possibly the federal government for assistance in removing the trash.