Old Fashioned Christmas at Sherbrooke Village Paused this Year, Will Return in 2025

The Sherbrooke Village Old Fashioned Christmas Association announced the event will not take place this year.

Wendy Shelly, chair of the SVOFCA, said the organizers made the difficult decision to take a pause on the event, noting the association experienced signifigant turn-over on its board over the last two years. She said the board is the core volunteer group giving shape to the Old Fashioned Christmas.

Shelly explained the event requires six months of lead time and they did not have sufficient commitment by mid-summer to ensure the event would meet everyone`s expectations.

Shelly said organizers approached Sherbrooke Village management in late August with their dilemma, adding the Village was very supportive and they are looking forward to planning for 2025. Both association and the village want to see Old Fashioned Christmas continue, she said, and they will meet over the next number of months to explore what is possible under a new partnership with the village.