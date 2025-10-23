Old Fashioned Christmas at Sherbrooke Village Returns this year

After a one year hiatus, the Sherbrooke Village Old Fashioned Christmas is returning to Guysborough County this November.

Lanny Boyer, special events coordinator at Sherbrooke Village, said the Old Fashioned Christmas will run November 28-30th.

As for events people will see this year, Boyer said organizers broke down the elements of what people loved about the event in the past into legacy items and innovations, with the plan of bringing back as many legacy items as they can. He said things like carriage rides, the artisans and workshops, as well as the lights. Boyer said they are revamping and improving their activities for children and families, as well as trying to open up more of their museum, as well as sitting down with Santa.

For a full schedule of events, please visit

oldfashionedchristmas.sherbrookevillage.ca/