Old High School Building in Westville to be Converted into Apartments

The town of Westville has signed a memorandum of understanding to have the old high school building converted into apartments.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, it was announced that the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council will renovate the building and construct roughly 72 residential units, a mixture of affordable and market-rate.

After last night’s monthly meeting, Westville Mayor Lennie White mentioned some of the other amenities planned.

White says there are also plans for new construction on the property to house daycare spaces, something White says the town and many municipalities desperately need.

Diane Kellerman, President & CAO of the Co-operative Council, says she expects work on the project to begin by the end of the year.

This project is separate from the province’s planned construction of a new long-term care facility, but White says there is enough land there to accommodate it all. And that’s not the only construction in the works – White says there will be a public hearing before the next meeting of council on September 23rd to discuss the plan for a 10-unit build on Drummond Road.