Old Ship’s Boiler slated for Removal in Drum Head raised at Municipality of the District of Guysborough Council

A 100-year-old ship’s boiler has been slated for removal from the waters off Drum Head this summer. Some people in the area have contacted the Municipality of the District of Guysborough asking council to stand against the removal.

The matter was brought to Wednesday afternoon’s regular council meeting by the councillor for the area Rickey McLaren (District 7). Council will seek more information about the situation and will ask to see a petition against the removal that has circulated in the Drum Head area before making any decision whether to support or oppose the removal of the boiler.