Ollie Bots Demand Explodes Following a Mention During “Coach’s Corner” in NHL Stanley Cup Broadcast

A local youth received some national attention over the weekend.

Don Cherry and Ron MacLean introduced the rest of Canada to Antigonish’s Oliver Smith and

his Ollie Bots during a Coach’s Corner segment on Sunday’s broadcast of the NHL finals. Oliver and his family are the brains behind the Ollie Bots, which raised more than $30,000 in funding for the Ewing Cancer Foundation of Canada as well as families who have to travel for treatment.

Following the broadcast, Oliver’s father Bryan said they received a lot of online requests, to the point where he said it was safe to say their phones exploded with messages to the Ollie Bots Facebook pages and personal accounts and emails. Bryan said they sent some Ollie Bots to McLean and Cherry a while back, noting they were able to touch base with McLean recently. Bryan said he and wife Shauna knew Oliver was going to be highlighted on the show and kept it a surprise.

This isn’t Oliver’s first brush with NHL fame, as he’s met Sidney Crosby and Mitch Marner as part of a trip set up by the Children’s Wish Foundation.