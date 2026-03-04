Olympic Medalist, Mental Health Advocate, Philanthropist and Humanitarian Clara Hughes Visits Antigonish Area to Deliver Keynote Address to CACL Antigonish Business Ability Banquet

Six-time Olympic medalist, mental health advocate, philanthropist and humanitarian Clara Hughes is in Antigonish town and county this week.

Hughes was the keynote speaker at Tuesday night’s CACL Antigonish Business Ability Banquet.

Hughes says a major turning point for her personally and professionally, happened quite by chance; sitting in front of the TV as a teenager in Winnipeg watching Canadian speed-skater Gaeten Boucher compete in the Olympics. She says the arc of her life shifted dramatically that day.

Hughes says that moment led to her pursuing the sports of speed-skating and cycling. Hughes says when she talks to parents about that experience, she tells them it’s a reminder that you never know what your child is going to connect to and where it may lead.

For Hughes, this is her second time in the local area in less than a year. Last May, Hughes received an honourary degree from St. FX University