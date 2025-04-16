On-Campus Voting for Federal Election ending at St. FX Univeristy Today

Today is the final day for student on-campus voting at St. FX University for the April 28th federal election

St. FX is one of more than 100 universities and colleges across the country where on-campus polls have been established

Elections Canada says campus voting opened Sunday and will operate from 9 am to 9 pm today. Elections Canada says on-campus voting is open to all Canadians, not just students. All you need is to bring your ID to vote. You will vote for a candidate in the riding where your place of ordinary residence is located. When you vote on campus, you will be voting by special ballot.

At St. FX, voting is taking place at the Charles V. Keating Centre, 1100 Convocation Boulevard on the second floor in rooms 2003, 2007, and 2008.

These early votes are taking place at 10 post-secondary institutions in Atlantic Canada.