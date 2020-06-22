One Additional Death Reported due to COVID-19; No New Cases

Provincial Health officials are reporting one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the Nova Scotia total to 63. A man in his 60’s with underlying medical conditions died several weeks ago in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Central Zone. His death had been under investigation since then to determine if COVID-19 was a factor. He was no a resident of a long term care home. That raises the number of deaths to the virus to 63

No new cases of the virus have been identified, are there are no active cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,061 cases of the virus. No new cases have been identified since June 9th