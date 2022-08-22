One Dead in Upper Big Tracadie following crash

An 18 year old man from Beaver Bank is dead following a motor vehicle collision over the weekend on Highway 16.

Around 7:15 Saturday morning, RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in Upper Big Tracadie. The 18-year-old, who was driving a Honda Civic, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.