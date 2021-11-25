One Death, 22 New Cases of COVID-19

There has been another COVID-19 related death in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials says a man in his 70s in Central Zone has died. To date, 108 Nova Scotians have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

There are 22 new cases of COVID-19, and 24 recoveries.

There re 16 new infections in Central Zone, five in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone.

There are no new cases at the East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home in Pugwash. A total of 32 residents and 11 staff members at the home have tested positive; three residents have died.

There are 169 active cases of COVID-19; 17 people are in hospital, including five in ICU