One Death, 32 New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There has been another death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials says a man in his 70’s in Northern Zone has died. To date, 97 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 32 new cases of the virus. Most of the new infections are in Central Zone, with 27. There are also three new cases in Northern Zone and two in Eastern Zone. There are 205 active cases of the virus. There are 13 epole in hospital, including one in ICU.

On Monday, seven schools in the province were notified of COVID-19 exposures. None of the schools listed are in either the Chignecto-Central and Strait Regional Centres for Education, or local schools in Conseil Scholaire Acadien Provincial.