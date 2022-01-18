One Death, 415 New Lab-Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There has been another death related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say a woman in her 80’s died. That is the fifth person to die in recent days of the virus. The province announced four deaths on Monday.

There are 415 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Central Zone has 233 new infections, Eastern Zone has 68, Northern Zone has 40 and 74 are in Western Zone.

Nova Scotia has an estimated 5,511 active cases of COVID-19.

There are 73 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit; 15 people are in ICU.