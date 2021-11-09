One Death, 56 New Cases of COVID-19 In Nova Scotia

There’s been another COVID-19 related death in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials says a man in his 80’s died in Eastern Zone. To date, 102 Nova Scotians have died from COVID-19.

The province is also reporting 56 new cases of the virus and 29 recoveries.

There are 30 new cases in Western Zone, 18 in Central Zone, seven in Northern Zone and one in Eastern Zone.

There is community spread in Northern and Western Zones, primarily related to ongoing transmission from a faith-based gathering that occurred in late October. This includes secondary transmission to other faith-based gatherings, workplaces and to Easter Cumberland Lodge, a long term care home in Pugwash.

There are 281 active cases of the virus; 10 people are in hospital, including two in ICU.