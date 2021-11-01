One Death, 59 New Cases of COVID-19

There has been another death related to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the latest fatality is a man in his 70’s in Eastern Zone. To date, 101 people have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

The province is also reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. There have also been 61 recoveries.

Most of the new infections are in Central Zone with 44. Northern Zone has six cases, five are in Eastern Zone and Western Zone has four.

There are 166 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Of those, 10 people are in hospital